ISTANBUL Turkey condemned clashes between Syrian soldiers and rebel fighters along its border with Syria on Monday in which at least five people were wounded including two Turkish officials.

The clashes occurred inside Syria near the Kilis refugee camp, which is located in Turkey's Kilis province lying on the Turkey-Syria border.

Two Syrian citizens living in the Kilis camp and two Turkish citizens working there were wounded as a result of gunfire coming from Syria, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.

"We strongly condemn this tragic incident which took place at a time when (Syrian) armed forces should be drawn back as part of Kofi Annan's mission," it said in a statement.

"Syrian citizens who flee the violence of the Syrian regime are under Turkey's full guarantee. It's natural that we will take necessary precautions if such incidents occur again."

