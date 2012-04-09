Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
ISTANBUL Turkey condemned clashes between Syrian soldiers and rebel fighters along its border with Syria on Monday in which at least five people were wounded including two Turkish officials.
The clashes occurred inside Syria near the Kilis refugee camp, which is located in Turkey's Kilis province lying on the Turkey-Syria border.
Two Syrian citizens living in the Kilis camp and two Turkish citizens working there were wounded as a result of gunfire coming from Syria, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.
"We strongly condemn this tragic incident which took place at a time when (Syrian) armed forces should be drawn back as part of Kofi Annan's mission," it said in a statement.
"Syrian citizens who flee the violence of the Syrian regime are under Turkey's full guarantee. It's natural that we will take necessary precautions if such incidents occur again."
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Ece Toksabay, Writing by Seda Sezer Editing by Maria Golovnina)
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
LAHORE, Pakistan A bomb blast in an upscale shopping centre in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore killed at least eight people and wounded 20 on Thursday, officials said, the latest in a surge of violence that has shaken the country.