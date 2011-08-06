ISTANBUL Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will visit neighbouring Syria on Tuesday to "deliver a message" from Turkey, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey, which until this year had close relations with Syria, has grown increasingly vocal in its criticism of President Bashar al-Assad's repression of a five-month-old popular uprising.

Tensions were exacerbated in June when more than 10,000 Syrians fled across Turkey's southern border from Syrian forces trying to stamp out the protests. Most are still sheltering in Turkish refugee camps.

President Abdullah Gul said on Tuesday he was horrified by Syria's armoured assault on the central city of Hama.

"Our message will be decisively delivered," Erdogan said on Saturday.

"Syria is a domestic issue, because we share 850 km of border, we have cultural and historical ties and kinship. Therefore we cannot be onlookers to what is happening, but on the other hand we have to hear what they have to say, we are hearing them, and of course we have to do what is necessary."

Assad sent an envoy to see Erdogan in June after the Turkish prime minister had slammed acts of "savagery" that had forced thousands of Syrians to flee to Turkey.

