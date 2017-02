ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Tuesday ruled out foreign intervention in Syria but said attacks on civilians were unacceptable, keeping up pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"We do not want foreign intervention in Syria but we do not accept and will not accept any operations against civilians," Davutoglu told Turkish business people at a dinner.

Davutoglu urged Assad on Monday to end military operations against civilians immediately and unconditionally, saying this was Ankara's "final word.

Turkish leaders, who once backed Assad, are sounding increasingly frustrated at the Syrian leader's fierce crackdown on demonstrators demanding an end to his 11 years in power.

