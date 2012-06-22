ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he could not say whether a Turkish warplane which went missing off the south-eastern coast was shot down or crashed.

He also said he had no word of any apology from Syria.

"The Chief of General Staff has made the necessary statement about the missing plane. I cannot say it was brought down at the point it fell. It is not possible to say this without knowing the exact facts," Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.

Erdogan said Turkish ships and helicopters were searching for the missing pilots together with Syrian ships, adding that he had no news on their whereabouts or condition.

He said he had no information on claims Syrian authorities had captured the missing pilots.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonathon Burch, editing by Diana Abdallah)