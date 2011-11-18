ANKARA French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he opposed any unilateral intervention in Syria and any such move should be mandated by the United Nations.

Juppe, who was speaking at a news conference in Ankara alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, also said he doubted whether Syria would respond positively to an Arab League peace plan proposal.

France, Britain and Germany plan to ask the U.N. General Assembly's human rights committee to approve a resolution condemning the violence in Syria, before putting the non-binding measure to a vote in an Assembly plenary session.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonathon Burch)