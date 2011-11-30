Turkey imposed economic sanctions on Syria on Wednesday, joining Western and Arab countries putting pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to stop a crackdown on protesters, which the United Nations estimates has killed at least 3,500 people.

Here are details of the measures announced by Turkey:

* Strategic cooperation between the Turkish and Syrian governments has been suspended until a "legitimate government which is at peace with its people is in charge in Syria."

* All relations with Syria's central bank to be frozen.

* All bank assets of the Syrian government in Turkey to be frozen.

* Delivery of weapons and military supplies to Syria will be blocked

* All financial credit dealings with Syria to be stopped.

