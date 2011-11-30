Turkey imposed economic sanctions on Syria Wednesday, joining Arab and Western countries putting pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to stop a crackdown on protesters, which the United Nations estimates has killed more than 3,500 people.

Here are details of the measures announced by Turkey:

* Strategic cooperation between the Turkish and Syrian governments has been suspended until a "legitimate government which is at peace with its people is in charge in Syria."

* Senior officials in Assad's administration and business people who have provided strong support to the government will be banned from travelling to Turkey.

* All sale of weapons and military equipment to Syria's army will be stopped.

* Delivery of weapons and military supplies overland through Turkey or through Turkish waters and airspace via a third country to Syria will be blocked.

* All relations with Syria's central bank to be frozen.

* All bank assets of the Syrian government in Turkey to be frozen.

* All financial credit dealings with Syria to be stopped.

* All transactions with the Commercial Bank of Syria except for existing transactions to be stopped.

* All credit agreements signed with the Eximbank to finance Syrian infrastructure projects to be stopped.

