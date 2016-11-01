WASHINGTON The United States said it was "deeply concerned" about Turkey's continuing pressure on opposition news media on Monday after Turkish police detained the editor and a dozen senior staff from the main secularist opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said the United States supported Turkey's efforts to locate those responsible for an attempted coup in July, but he said the shuttering of more news outlets and the detention of additional journalists over the weekend was worrying.

"The United States is deeply concerned by what appears to be an increase in official pressure on opposition media outlets in Turkey," Kirby said, including the arrest on Monday of the editor in chief of one of turkey's most respected newspapers.

