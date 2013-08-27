ANKARA Turkey's energy minister said he hoped political motives had not driven Abu Dhabi National Energy Co's (TAQA) decision to delay a $12 billion (7 billion pounds) power project, and that Ankara was already in talks with other countries to take on the scheme.

Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil explorer and power supplier agreed in January with Turkey's state-owned Electricity Generation Co on a project to build several power plants using lignite coal reserves in Turkey's Afsin-Elbistan region.

The sources said the biggest reason was increasingly difficult financing conditions amid an emerging markets currency sell-off that reduced Turkey's appeal, but also cited rising tensions between Turkey and Gulf Arab states as a possible motive.

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's outspoken criticism of the toppling of Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last month - which Turkey deems a coup - has antagonised some Gulf Arab states.

The U.S.-allied United Arab Emirates has long been distrustful of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, which it has accused of plotting to undermine governments in the region and is banned in the oil-rich Gulf state. The UAE was openly critical when the political movement helped propel Mursi to power last year.

Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz fell short of confirming TAQA's pullout from the power project. "I hope that their decisions would not be based on political reasons," he said on Tuesday. "I would like to believe that is not the case."

"However, especially the developments in Egypt and Syria show that they have come to a point to make a choice in terms of energy investments," he said.

A spokesman for TAQA, 75-percent owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, declined on Monday to comment when asked if the delay could be linked to politics.

A recent emerging market sell-off that sent Turkey's currency to record lows has dampened its growth outlook. The possibility of further capital outflows has concerned TAQA, the energy sources said.

Yildiz said Turkey would go ahead to develop the Afsin-Elbistan region, located in the southeast of Turkey, holding up to 45 percent of the country's total lignite reserves.

"We have started our talks with other countries, whether they (TAQA) decide to postpone or continue," Yildiz said. "During our talks in the past 10 days, we see interest from both local and international investors on our lignite."

Turkey is keen to make the most of its own coal resources so it can reduce its dependence on imported natural gas. Lignite's role in power generation is set to expand alongside rapid growth expected in electricity demand.

(Reporting by Duygu Erdogan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Pravin Char)