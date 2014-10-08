ISTANBUL Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) cancelled all of its Wednesday morning flights to the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey after the local governor imposed a curfew amid civil unrest.

Five people were killed in Diyarbakir on Tuesday as Kurds, who make up an estimated 20 percent of the population, demanded the government to do more to protect the Syrian town of Kobani, populated by Kurds, from Islamic State militants. At least four others died in protests in other cities.

Turkish Airlines' flights originating at Istanbul's two airports and the capital Ankara's airport were halted, an official said.

