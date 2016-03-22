ISTANBUL The arrest of an Iranian-born Turkish businessman in the United States on charges of conspiring to evade sanctions on Iran has no link with a 2013 investigation in Turkey into him and others close to President Tayyip Erdogan, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Reza Zarrab, 33, was arrested in Florida on charges that he and two Iranians conspired to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars in financial transactions for the Iranian government or other entities to evade U.S. sanctions.

Under a Turkish investigation which emerged in 2013, Zarrab was accused with other high-ranking Turkish officials, including three then-government ministers, of involvement in facilitating Iranian money transfers via gold smuggling, leaked documents at the time showed. (reut.rs/22BBTah)

Erdogan, who was prime minister at the time, cast the case as a coup attempt orchestrated by his political enemies to undermine him. Several prosecutors were removed from the Turkish case and it was later dropped.

"There is absolutely no link," Zarrab's lawyer, Seyda Yildirim, told Reuters by telephone, when asked if the U.S. case was connected to the 2013 Turkish investigation. She said his detention had come as a surprise to Zarrab, and that he was in Miami on vacation with his wife and daughter.

Yildirim said she and Zarrab's team of lawyers in the United States would submit a request for his release on bail, once the court identified an amount for bail.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Writing by Nick Tattersall, Editing by Angus MacSwan)