U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to a question during a news conference in Istanbul, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

ANKARA A request by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to delay his planned visit to the Palestinian Gaza Strip in May was "objectionable", a Turkish Deputy Prime Minister said on Monday.

"Mr. Kerry's statement ... from a diplomatic perspective was objectionable, wrong and was incorrect. Only the Turkish government decides when and where the prime minister or any other Turkish official travels to," Bulent Arinc, who also serves as the government spokesman, told reporters.

