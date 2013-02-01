WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said it is working with Turkish officials to investigate a deadly explosion outside the U.S. embassy in Ankara on Friday.

"We are working closely with the Turkish national police to make a full assessment of the damage and the casualties, and to begin an investigation," department spokesperson Victoria Nuland said in a statement.

Nuland called the explosion at the embassy compound's check point at 1:13 p.m. Ankara time "a terrorist blast." A suicide bomber killed a Turkish security guard, blowing the door off a side entrance and sending smoke and debris flying into the street.

