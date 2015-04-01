Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
ISTANBUL Gunfire was heard outside Istanbul's police headquarters on Wednesday and one person was lying on the ground following an apparent attack, Turkey's Dogan news agency said.
An official at the police headquarters, reached by Reuters, confirmed that gunfire was heard outside the building but declined to comment further, saying all units were on alert.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.