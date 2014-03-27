Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
ANKARA Turkey blocked YouTube as a precaution after voice recordings purportedly of senior officials discussing a potential military operation in Syria created "a national security issue", a source at the prime minister's office said on Thursday.
The source said that Turkey was in talks with the video sharing platform and may lift the ban if YouTube agreed to remove the content.
LONDON Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.