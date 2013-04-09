ISTANBUL Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) has decided to buy a total of 95 narrow-body planes from Boeing (BA.N) by 2021, Turkey's flag carrier said on Tuesday, just weeks after placing a large order with European aircraft maker Airbus EAD.PA.

The fast-growing airline, which is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy as it targets a larger share of the global aviation market, announced 70 firm orders and options to buy a further 25 aircraft from Boeing between 2016-2021.

The company placed an order to buy 20 B737-800, 65 B737-8 MAX and 10 B737-9 MAX aircraft, it said in a statement to the Bourse Istanbul.

On March 15, Turkish Airlines said it would buy 117 narrow-body planes from Airbus, consisting of 82 firm orders and options to buy a further 35 aircraft in the years 2015-2020.

That order consisted of 25 A321-200 aircraft, four A320 NEO, 53 A321 NEO and an option for a further 35 A321 NEO.

The airline carried 39 million passengers last year and expects to reach 46 million passengers this year, growing to 90 million by the end of 2020, it said.

It wants to generate annual sales of $18 billion (11.76 billion pounds) within seven years, after posting sales of nearly $8 billion last year.

