A Turkish Airlines plane sits at the tarmac at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Turkish Airlines posted a 398.2 million lira (110.71 million pounds) net profit in the second quarter, more than double its profit in the same period a year earlier and beating the 260 million lira average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Revenues in the period rose to 6.14 billion lira from 4.61 billion a year earlier, also beating a poll forecast of 5.93 billion, the airline said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Nick Tattersall)