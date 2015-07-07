ISTANBUL A spokeswoman for flag carrier Turkish Airlines said its Bangkok-Istanbul flight was forced to make an emergency landing at India's New Delhi airport on Tuesday after a note warning of a bomb was found in the lavatory.

Authorities were now searching the aircraft, a spokeswoman said on condition of anonymity. The flight will resume its journey if no security threat is found, she added.

The state-run carrier, Europe's fourth-largest airline, has faced a series of bomb threats, which have all proven to be false, since April.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)