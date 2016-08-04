A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Jim Prosser, Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) head of corporate, revenue and policy communications, said on Thursday he was leaving the microblogging website to join online lender SoFi.

"Some news: after four years at @twitter, I'm joining @SoFi as VP of Communications and Policy." Prosser tweeted from an unverified account on Thursday.

Prosser confirmed the news of his departure in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Prosser is the second senior Twitter communications executive to exit this week.

Natalie Kerris, Twitter's VP of communications, is leaving the company after joining from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in February, Recode reported on Aug. 1. (on.recode.net/2aLTqJS)

Twitter last week reported its slowest revenue growth since going public in 2013 and set a disappointing forecast, fanning concerns that faster growing social media services will make it a niche product.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Gregorio)