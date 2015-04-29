Nasdaq acknowledged that its shareholder.com website had released Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) results about one hour ahead of the scheduled time on Tuesday.

"The posting was caused by an operational issue that exposed the release on Twitter's IR website for approximately 45 seconds," the Nasdaq said in a statement on Wednesday.

Market data firm Selerity tweeted the figures, saying it had found the release on Twitter's investor relations website. Twitter had blamed the Nasdaq, which it said managed its investor relations website.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)