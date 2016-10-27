Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
NEW YORK Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) announced Thursday that it would discontinue the video-sharing mobile app Vine, as it moves to cut 9 percent of its workforce worldwide to keep costs down after beating Wall Street quarterly earnings expectations.
The decision comes on the heels of a failed attempt to sell Twitter as it fights against stagnant user growth and mounting competition from other social media platforms.
In a post published jointly by Twitter and Vine to the blog platform Medium, the social media services said that the Vine website would stay live even after the mobile app is discontinued, giving users the chance to download and save any videos.
A Twitter spokeswoman told Reuters the app will shutter in coming months but did not specify a date.
Twitter introduced Vine in January 2013 as a way for users to share small snippets of video that were six seconds or less. The service was popular with members of the microblogging site and spawned several so-called "Vine stars," attracting millions of followers.
Social media users reeled over the news and Vine quickly became the top-trending topic on Twitter in the U.S. with over 1.64 million tweets.
"RIP VINE #GoneTooSoon," tweeted Patricia Laire (@patricialaire).
"VINE IS A QUARTER OF MY LIFE I'M SO UPSET," wrote Twitter user moon (@hrtbreaker_mp3).
Others, however, saw the news as inevitable.
"We all knew Vine was not forever," tweeted Tyzano (@Tyzano). "It just could not compete with other platforms."
(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.
LONDON Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.