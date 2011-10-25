Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

ASUNCION Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, fell in his hotel bathroom on Tuesday and was treated at a hospital in Paraguay's capital before being released, the country's largest newspaper ABC reported.

ABC said a relative of one of the newspaper's employees saw Tyler being brought into the hospital emergency room, adding officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The newspaper said Tyler, 63, spent about three hours in the hospital for cuts near his eyebrow and mouth. The singer also lost two of his teeth, it said.

Tyler was planning to perform at a rock festival in the poor South American nation of Paraguay. ABC reported the concert, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed by one day.

A man who identified himself as Gustavo Perez, a bellboy at the Bourbon hotel near Asuncion, told local radio that Tyler slipped when he was taking a shower and "had a nasty fall."

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Hilary Burke, Editing by Sandra Maler)