Egypt's Army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends a meeting with Egypt's interim President Adly Mansour, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

DUBAI The Prime Minister of the UAE, a major financial backer of Egypt after the downfall of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, said the Egyptian army chief was better off staying in the military instead of running for president.

General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who deposed Mursi after mass protests against his rule in July, gave his clearest indication yet that he will run for the presidency in comments on Saturday.

Deeply mistrustful of the Muslim Brotherhood, the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, has championed Sisi and poured billions of dollars to shore up the country's beleaguered economy since Mursi's downfall.

But Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the ruler of Dubai, said in an interview with the BBC broadcast on Monday that Sisi was better off staying in the army. He did not elaborate.

"I hope he stays in the army. And someone else (stands) for the presidency," he said, adding that Egypt was better off without Mursi.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy, Editing by William Maclean and Hugh Lawson)