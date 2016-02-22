KALAMAZOO, Mich. A judge denied bail for the Michigan Uber driver who was arraigned on Monday on 16 criminal counts, including six murder charges, in a fatal shooting spree in Kalamazoo over the weekend.

Jason Dalton, 45, appeared via video link before a judge at his arraignment on charges stemming from what prosecutors said was an attack on randomly targeted victims at an apartment complex, a car dealership and a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kalamazoo, about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit.

