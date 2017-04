A taxi passes by an advertisement for the Uber car and ride-sharing service displayed on a bus stop in Paris, France, March 11, 2016 as part of the company advertising campaign within France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] on Tuesday released its first ever transparency report detailing the information requested by not only U.S. law enforcement agencies, but also by regulators.

The ride-sharing company said that between July and December 2015, it had provided information on more than 12 million riders and drivers to various U.S. agencies. (ubr.to/1WpJwyX)

