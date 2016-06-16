LONDON Ride-hailing company Uber launched its meal delivery service app UberEATS in London on Thursday, the second European city where users will be able to order food to their home, entering a burgeoning British market.

The service, which is currently available in 17 cities around the world including Paris, will compete with rivals such as Deliveroo and Just Eat, which have advertised heavily in the capital in recent months.

Britons will be able to download the app on their iPhone or Android handset from midday on Thursday and order meals from restaurants which will be delivered by Uber drivers.

Deliveries will be made to customers in central London from over 150 eateries between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. with plans to expand further away from the centre in the coming weeks.

Uber has faced months of protests from drivers of the capital's long-dominant black cabs but earlier this year transport bosses rejected options which could have imposed strict new restrictions on how it operates.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)