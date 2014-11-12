MILAN Italy's fifth biggest lender UBI Banca, tipped as a possible bidder for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, could consider M&A options in Italy and Europe but has no proposals on the table at the moment, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Would I consider something in Italy and Europe? Yes. But there are no open dossiers on the table," Victor Massiah told analysts in a conference call.

He said any decision on possible tie-ups would be taken by the bank in full autonomy and would have to create value for the lender.

"No one can impose anything on us," he said. "We are not going to do anything that would hurt our shareholders to the benefit of other shareholders".

