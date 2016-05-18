UBI Banca Popolare Commercio & Industria logo is seen in Milan, Italy, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME Italian lender UBI Banca is not studying any M&A options, the bank's CEO Victor Massiah said on Wednesday, denying a report in daily La Repubblica about a potential tie-up with smaller rival Veneto Banca.

"We already said we don't have any dossier on the table," Massiah said when asked about Veneto Banca.

In the coming weeks Veneto Banca will launch a listing of its shares on the Milan bourse to raise up to 1 billion euros (0.7 billion pounds) to fill a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors.

La Repubblica reported on Wednesday that UBI Banca was mulling a tie-up with Veneto Banca, adding it could subscribe a portion of the smaller rival's cash call.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)