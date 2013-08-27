FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
MILAN Italy's UBI Banca (UBI.MI) said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit fell 51 percent to 26.5 million euros ($35.4 million) from the same period a year ago as impairment losses on bad loans continued to rise.
In a statement, UBI said writedowns on loans in the second quarter rose to 226.2 million euros from 157.7 million euros in the first quarter, reflecting deteriorating economic conditions in Italy and seasonal changes.
In the first half loan writedowns totalled 383.9 million euros from 334.4 million euros a year earlier.
But the Bank said it expected loan loss provisions for the current year to be lower than in the previous year in absolute terms.
Italy's fifth-largest bank by branches said its Core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital adequacy, was more than 10 percent on a Basel III compliance basis.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jane Baird)
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.