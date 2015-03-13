LONDON UBS UBSG.VX was added in January to a class action lawsuit in the New York federal court related to the silver price benchmark known as the silver fix, the Swiss bank said in its annual report on Friday.

"In January 2015, UBS was added to an ongoing putative class action against other banks in federal court in New York on behalf of a putative class of persons that transacted in physical silver or a silver financial instrument priced, benchmarked, and/or settled to the London silver fix at any time from January 1, 1999 to an unspecified date," UBS said in the report.

Litigation alleging that Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and HSBC Plc HSBCUK.UL illegally fixed the price of silver was centralised in a Manhattan federal court late last year.

The silver fix, a London-based benchmark pricing method dating back to the Victorian era, ceased to operate last year after the banks administering it said they would no longer take part in the process.

It was replaced by a new London silver benchmark price operated by CME Group and Thomson Reuters.

