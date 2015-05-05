Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
ZURICH The head of UBS UBSG.VX on Tuesday said the Swiss bank was open to private banking acquisitions but described current prices for assets as a deterrent to possible deals.
"It would be inappropriate for us to completely rule out M&A (mergers and acquisitions)," UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on a call with analysts and reporters.
"But I see the current prices of assets as being quite deterrent for us to be active in M&A. We are focusing on executing our own strategy successfully."
Earlier on Tuesday, UBS posted its highest quarterly profit in nearly five years.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.