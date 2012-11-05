BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
ZURICH UBS UBSN.VX unveiled new leadership for its investment bank on Monday, following the announcement last week that the Swiss bank will wind down its fixed income business that include cuts of 15 percent of overall staff.
New investment bank unit head Andrea Orcel named the high-profile bankers who will report to him including Rajeev Misra, who will move from being fixed-income head to become head of financing solutions, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Current investment banking department co-head Simon Warshaw will focus on initiatives to develop UBS's corporate client solutions business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell on Friday despite OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs, on concerns over rising U.S. supplies and as traders begin to pull out crude barrels from pricey storage as physical markets show signs of tightening.