NEW YORK UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage arm of UBS AG UBSN.VX, said on Tuesday it plans no financial adviser cuts in connection with the Swiss bank's announced plans to ax 3,500 jobs.

"These reductions will occur mainly in the investment bank and Swiss bank, and they will have little to no direct effect on you, our advisers," according to a memo that U.S. brokerage chief Robert McCann sent to the company's financial advisers and obtained by Reuters.

UBS earlier on Tuesday said UBS America would shoulder about 10 percent of the company-wide job cuts, which are expected to reduce spending by 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion) by 2013.

Those roughly 350 jobs to be cut will affect a little less than 4 percent of the brokerage's roughly 9,400 employees who are not financial advisers.

A UBS spokeswoman said the cuts would come from corporate headquarters and administrative areas, such as information technology.

UBS like other global banks is eliminating jobs and shedding real estate in the face of sluggish economic growth and volatile markets, which have hurt business activity.

The Swiss bank's U.S. brokerage began cutting back on office space and corporate support staff after McCann took charge of the unit in late 2009, paring overhead for a business that had once aspired to employ 10,000 brokers. UBS America employed about 6,900 brokers at the end of the second quarter.

With the ranks of brokers shrinking by almost 2,000 after the 2008 financial crisis, McCann has reduced the number of non-broker employees by more than 1,000, or nearly 10 percent, since the end of September 2009.

Operating expenses in the U.S. unit meanwhile were cut to 1.14 billion francs ($1.45 billion) in the quarter ended in June, down almost 10 percent from 1.27 billion francs in the third quarter of 2009. The bulk of the cuts took place last year.

