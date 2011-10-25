ZURICH Swiss bank UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) hopes its investment bank can mirror the turnaround of its Americas wealth management unit by cutting some businesses to focus on areas where it is top- tier, its financial boss said on Tuesday.

Tom Naratil, who was chief financial officer and chief risk officer of Wealth Management Americas (WMA) from 2009 until he took over the group CFO job this year, said the investment bank can learn from the recent success of the U.S. brokerage.

"As we look at the investment bank strategy going forward, there is a very important lesson in what we did in WMA," Naratil told Reuters in an interview.

"It was a strategy where we said we are going to focus in a business line that everybody said was about scale which is a pretty similar discussion to what some would say about investment banking today."

UBS, hit last month by a trading scandal just as it was starting to recover from massive losses on subprime assets in the financial crisis, is working on a major overhaul of its troubled investment bank ahead of an investor day on November 17.

Naratil said he worked closely on strategy with Wealth Management Americas CEO Robert McCann, a former Merrill Lynch executive hired two years ago to lead the U.S. unit's turnaround.

The brokerage, which saw nearly a third of top advisers bolting and client assets plunge by about $119 billion in the year before McCann arrived, reported a strong third-quarter on Tuesday.

Employing 6,913 financial advisers at the end of the third quarter, compared with 17,291 at industry leader Morgan Stanley (MS.N), UBS is the smallest of the four major Wall Street brokerages.

But Naratil said size was not everything, noting that UBS was now number one in revenue per financial advisor compared with its U.S. peers, overtaking Merrill Lynch.

"Some will say it's all about scale and the top five banks in the world will take all the market share. That's similar to what they said about wealth management," he said.

He said the new investment bank strategy was not a "shrink your way to greatness" plan with across-the-board cuts.

"We'll obviously be very selective," he said, adding UBS would exit some businesses completely, cut others substantially, maintain some and build up other areas.

"We will redefine what a top-tier investment bank is in the banking environment of the future. It will be a bank that is very focussed. It will be a bank that is top tier in each of the business lines in which we choose to compete."

Naratil said he also hoped to give more clarity by investor day on how the bank plans to meet tough post-crisis capital rules, adding UBS was in an ongoing discussion with the Swiss FINMA regulator.

"I would like to see us come to a conclusion in the near future," he said.

UBS has expressed concerns about issuing contingent convertible bonds or CoCos but has said it is looking into issuing other forms of loss-absorbing capital, although it is not in a particular hurry as it is relatively well capitalised.

"Given our capital levels it's not like we have to rush to issue loss-absorbing capital," Naratil said.

(Editing by Erica Billingham)