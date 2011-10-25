Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
ZURICH Swiss bank UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) said on Tuesday that an investigation into the unauthorised trading activities had determined that certain individual controls had not been effective.
"Following the discovery of the unauthorized trading activities, management has determined that these controls were not effective on December 31, 2010," the bank said in a statement published at the same time as its third-quarter results.
The bank said it had identified two control deficiencies related to counterparties of trades and the inter-desk reconciliation process, and that it was taking measures to address them.
The bank said investigations were ongoing and it may broaden the scope of findings to take additional measures. It also confirmed the reliability of its financial statements in its 2010 annual report.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.