ZURICH New UBS (UBS.N) UBSN.VX Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti's preferred method of working is alongside managers with skills, styles and personalities unlike his own.

He is set to get his wish in Axel Weber, with whom Ermotti must forge his most important relationship inside UBS.

How well the former Bundesbank president, set to become chairman of UBS next May, and investment banker Ermotti can bond will be a closely-watched gauge for the bank's prospects.

The affable and well-dressed Ermotti, 51, and the spirited Weber, three years his senior, appear on the surface to have little in common.

Ticino native Ermotti is a career banker who pines for the Swiss bank to be restored to its former glory, comparing its fortunes after a $2 billion trading scandal to that of stumbles by the likes of IBM or Apple before later rebirths.

German-born Weber, who began his career as an academic, is rich in policy experience and international and regulatory connections from heading Germany's Bundesbank.

A leading candidate to replace Jean-Claude Trichet at the European Central Bank before abruptly pulling out of the race in February, he has never worked in the private sector.

Weber does not have a formal role until May, when UBS will ask shareholders to vote him on to the bank's board.

But he already wields considerable influence and is set to become more prominent from February, when Kasper Villiger begins a handover of the chairman role and Weber meets more regularly with UBS top managers and key clients.

CONTRASTS

The differences between the two men could suit Ermotti's style.

"I try to surround myself with people who are complementary to me, for example in their style, personality or knowledge. Maybe I already have everything I need <in my current management team>, we'll see," Ermotti told media after his temporary appointment in September was made permanent on Tuesday.

At UniCredit, where he rose to deputy CEO, Ermotti was known as a team-builder who reorganised and streamlined a disparate stable of securities units which had been working mostly independently of each other.

He cited the simplification of complexities as one of the most important lessons from his tenure at the Italian bank.

Ermotti's career track is typical of many European bankers: parlay experience at a bulge-bracket U.S. investment bank to a smaller second-tier European player.

Ermotti spent 16 years at Merrill Lynch, which he joined in 1987.

He then took a sabbatical, during which he returned to his native Ticino and took on a hotel mandate which would later prove controversial, before joining UniCredit late in 2005.

Between his stints at Merrill Lynch and UniCredit, Ermotti also reportedly took an interest in 2004 in Banca del Gottardo, a private bank whose owner Swiss Life was weighing whether to offload.

Ermotti reportedly wanted to take a small stake in Gottardo himself and become chairman or CEO, backed by UniCredit taking a majority stake.

Though the deal fell apart, it highlighted that Ermotti, like many investment bankers in the boom era, accumulated enough personal wealth to consider a sizable investment himself.

Like Gruebel, Ermotti has inched away from a target of a 15 billion Swiss franc ($16.5 billion) profit for UBS.

He has said the bank would set a return-on-equity target at its investor day on Thursday. That will likely be at a lower level than in the past, as regulators demand more capital against riskier activities.

Ermotti's appointment as acting CEO in September was received well internally, according to sources at UBS. He was lauded for striking a conciliatory and more cooperative tone than Gruebel, who could be sharp and impatient with staff.

Nevertheless, Ermotti's first eight weeks as Gruebel's stand-in were rocky. He drew fire in the Swiss press over his involvement with a chain of luxury hotels, the holding company of which was based in a tax haven, Panama.

Ermotti said the business had its tax affairs in order and he had been working to bring its base to Switzerland.

Other remarks suggesting that Switzerland has grown prosperous through undeclared funds seemed to betray a lack of discretion for which the heads of major Swiss banks are noted.

One potential complication in the Weber-Ermotti relationship is that Weber was not entirely sold on Ermotti as permanent CEO and instigated his own search for outside candidates, according to sources.

Those efforts ultimately floundered, the sources said, and both publicly expressed their pleasure on Tuesday at Ermotti's appointment.

Another relationship under scrutiny is between Ermotti and investment banking head Carsten Kengeter, who was spared in a management cull which dispatched Gruebel as well as equities heads Francois Gouws and Yassine Bouhara.

Influential investor group Ethos has called for Kengeter to step down.

1. Ermotti said on Tuesday speculation over Kengeter's future is premature and that the bank's focus was on presentations before investors on Thursday, where Kengeter is widely expected to unveil an about-face from Gruebel's desire to bolster investment banking and "trade harder."

Ermotti commutes to UBS's Zurich headquarters from nearby Zug, where his two sons attend school. Ermotti and his family spend weekends in Montagnola, a village overlooking Lake Lugano.

Fanatical about sports as a teenager, Ermotti originally wanted to become a ski teacher, but decided against it after an apprenticeship at Corner Bank, a local Ticino lender. He remains an avid skier, and owns a home near St. Moritz.

