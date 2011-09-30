UBS has stepped up its search for a new chief executive with the appointment of an external search firm.

Oswald Gruebel quit last Saturday following the discovery that an alleged rogue trader had run up losses of $2.3 billion (1.4 billion pounds), plunging the Swiss bank deeper into crisis.

UBS said on Thursday an outside search firm has been appointed -- reported to be Egon Zehnder International -- but the bank had not contacted any outside candidates.

Interim CEO Sergio Ermotti is regarded as the favourite to get the job permanently, but more names are being touted. Here is a list of possible candidates:

SERGIO ERMOTTI

The impeccably dressed Ermotti was named interim CEO, after joining UBS in April as CEO of EMEA. The 51-year-old Swiss national was seen as being groomed to replace Gruebel in one or two years. Ermotti was head of Italian bank UniCredit's investment bank and private bank and deputy CEO from 2007 to 2010, but quit after he was passed over when the CEO left. Ermotti joined UniCredit in 2005, and previously worked at Merrill Lynch for 18 years, holding several senior investment banking roles in Switzerland, London and New York.

Born in Switzerland's Italian-speaking canton of Ticino, he has close ties to his home region and is co-owner of a chain of luxury hotels there.

HUGO BAENZIGER

Deutsche Bank's chief risk officer is a Swiss citizen known for speaking his mind and using tactics learned while serving as an officer in the Swiss army for crisis and risk management, potentially good preparation for the challenges at UBS. His role at Deutsche gives him knowledge of the inner workings of retail banking, asset management and investment banking. The 55-year-old joined Deutsche in 1996 and joined its board five years ago, and previously worked at the Swiss Federal Banking Commission and Credit Suisse.

Baenziger is happy at Deutsche Bank despite losing out in a fight to become CEO, people close to him say; one said he had signalled clearly that he had no intention to leave the bank.

BILL WINTERS

Well respected and experienced, Winters left JPMorgan suddenly in September 2009 after a management reshuffle, ending 25 years at the U.S. bank, including as co-CEO of its investment bank since 2003, based in London. He now runs asset management firm Renshaw Bay, and has been regularly linked with vacant CEO positions. Winters, a dual UK/U.S. citizen, was a member of the commission that last month proposed a radical shake-up of Britain's banks, aimed at making lenders safer and limiting future risk to taxpayers.

MARTIN SENN

Senn has been CEO of Zurich Financial Services (ZFS) since the start of 2010 and from 1976 to 1994 the trained banker worked for Swiss Bank Corporation, the forerunner of UBS. He joined ZFS as chief investment officer (CIO) in 2006, from Swiss Life, where he was CIO. At SBC his roles included treasurer for Asia and then running its Tokyo office, and he followed that with nine years at Credit Suisse, where he restructured its Japan business and was head of trading and investment services.

The 54-year-old Swiss national has studied at the Business School in Basel, INSEAD and Harvard and sits on the board of the Institute of International Finance and is a member of the European Financial Services Roundtable.

ULRICH KOERNER

Koerner has been UBS's chief operating officer since April 2009, after spending the previous decade at Credit Suisse, where his roles including finance director and COO. The 48-year-old, a dual German and Swiss citizen, was previously at PriceWaterhouse and was a management consultant for McKinsey.

BORIS COLLARDI

If UBS wants wealth management experience it could consider Collardi, who has been CEO of smaller rival Julius Baer for two years. The 37-year-old Swiss and Italian citizen joined Julius Baer in 2006 after 13 years at Credit Suisse, where he held senior private banking positions in Zurich, London, Singapore and elsewhere.

ROBERT McCANN

The head of UBS wealth management in the Americas arrived in 2009 with a tough turnaround task. McCann was persuaded to join UBS after leaving Merrill Lynch in 2009 and approaching UBS to buy the U.S. brokerage business. He spent 26 years at Merrill, starting in sales and trading in 1982, and had been a candidate to become CEO, but left after its takeover by Bank of America. The 53-year-old is a U.S. and Irish citizen.

Other internal candidates could include Juerg Zeltner, CEO of UBS Wealth Management; Tom Naratil, chief financial officer; Carsten Kengeter, head of the investment bank; and Philip Lofts, CEO of UBS Americas.

PHILIPP HILDEBRAND

The chairman of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) would offer a central banker's perspective on what needs to be done. The 48-year-old has headed the SNB since the start of 2010 and been at the central bank since 2003, in roles including banking, economics, IT and security. After studying at Geneva, Florence, Harvard, Cambridge and Oxford, Hildebrand worked at the World Economic Forum, Moore Capital Management in London and New York, Vontobel in Zurich as CIO, and then Union Bancaire Privee in Geneva, where he was CIO. Hildebrand is on the board of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel and represents Switzerland on several other bodies. When deputy head of the SNB, he was credited with helping save UBS from collapse when he negotiated a state rescue package and was touted as a possible future CEO before Gruebel was chosen.

STEPHEN HESTER

Hester could be an outside option after impressing with the toughest job in UK banking -- leading the turnaround of Royal Bank of Scotland, after the government parachuted him in as CEO in November 2008. Hester joined RBS from property firm British Land, where he was CEO, but previously spent 19 years as an investment banker at Credit Suisse, and showed during a subsequent stint as finance director at Abbey that he could purge a troubled bank. The analytical 50-year-old British citizen is a gardening enthusiast who keeps rare plants and trees. The UK government would be reluctant to see Hester go.

JOHN MACK

Mack is due to retire at the end of this year as chairman of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley. The 66-year-old first joined Morgan Stanley in 1972 as a bond salesman and worked his way up through the ranks, although he left in 2001 after losing a battle for the CEO spot, only returning as boss in 2005. His sharp elbows and aggressive cost-cutting tactics earned him the nickname "Mack the Knife." UBS is expected to prefer a European candidate.

AXEL LEHMANN

Lehmann has been chief risk officer at Zurich Financial Services since 2008, and has been a non-executive director at UBS for two year, and a member of its risk committee. He has run Zurich American Insurance Co. and as CEO of its Continental Europe business he integrated it with the UK, Irish and South Africa arms. The 52-year-old Swiss citizen has been at Zurich since 1996 and previously worked at Swiss Life.

