SINGAPORE With the champagne chilled and the hospitality in place, it should have been a celebration of its glamorous sponsorship of Formula One. But for Swiss bank UBS this year's Singapore Grand Prix will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

While millionaire racing drivers sped around the floodlit street circuit jockeying for the fastest times, their equivalents at the Swiss bank were left pondering the future after Saturday's resignation of Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel in the wake of a $2.3 billion (1.4 billion pounds) alleged rogue trading loss.

The board of the Swiss bank - including motor sport fan Gruebel - had been expected to host key clients at a plush hospitality suite in the pit building of the Marina Bay Circuit. Instead they hurriedly left the city-state on Friday, with some members flying back to Zurich as the bank sought to regain its equilibrium.

And so, on a hot and humid night when Singapore society gathers to see and be seen in a spectacular nighttime setting, UBS appeared to pull down the shutters.

The view from the third floor corridor into UBS's hospitality suite was obscured by frosted glass and by a small vestibule manned by door staff holding a clipboard.

While executives and clients of other sponsors enjoyed the racing from their boxes and an open-air viewing gallery and bar where the deafening whine of the engines mixed with the pungent smell of motor racing, UBS looked to avoid the limelight.

Alex Wilmot-Sitwell, dressed casually in a light blue checked shirt and khaki slacks, stepped outside the hospitality lounge only minutes after the announcement that Gruebel had stepped down was made public.

As a member of the UBS executive board and co-Chairman and co-CEO in Asia, Wilmot-Sitwell was left to make the most of the Singapore event, a key date in the bank's calendar.

Outside the suite, the 50-year-old City of London investment banking veteran, who arrived in the region nearly a year ago to help build up the Swiss bank's business, had a private conversation with a fellow UBS employee, but politely declined to comment to Reuters on the drama. "Not right now," he said.

Helmut Panke, a 65-year-old UBS board director who was present at the board meeting that culminated in Gruebel's departure, standing outside the UBS hospitality suite, was equally polite but guarded in his comments.

"I'm here for the motorsport. I can't say anything. Some other time?" said Panke, a former BMW manager who rose to become chairman of the German carmaker's management board and now sits on the UBS board's HR and compensation and risk committees.

UBS spokeswoman Julie Yeo summed it up. "There isn't much to say, really," she said, referring all further questions to the bank's headquarters in Zurich.

Just last year UBS signed on as a 'Global Partner' of Formula One. At the time, the bank said "the long-term partnership will provide excellent branding and hospitality opportunities that fit with UBS's global footprint and business strategy."

Asia is crucial for UBS as the region is fast outpacing the United States and Europe in economic expansion and wealth creation.

But the Swiss wealth manager, which ranks as the one of the biggest in the region, is also facing intense competition from Asian players, global private banks and boutiques for market share.

UBS, which lost clients and bankers during the financial crisis, has also been on a hiring spree this year and has added 300 staff at its private bank alone in Asia.

At the time of signing the sponsorship deal a year ago, UBS said it would use it for both for brand building in key regions and for hospitality for its "ultra-high net-worth clients."

But the UBS box was not as busy as others on Friday night after the fateful board meeting and security was tighter on the door than at most other suites. Inside, nobody wanted to discuss the trading scandal or possible fallout, even before Gruebel stood down.

And contrasting with the racing festival atmosphere of the paddock outside, conversation was muted.

UBS became the fourth "global partner" in Formula One - others are German insurer Allianz, German logistics company DHL and South Korean electronics giant LG, who all have their brand logos prominently displayed at Formula One races.

Gruebel's exit is not the first time that a UBS CEO's fate has been decided at a board meeting timed to coincide with a grand sporting event. Former CEO Peter Wuffli was ousted at a board meeting in Valencia, Spain in 2007 where UBS was a sponsor of yachting's America's Cup.

(Additional reporting by Saeed Hasan; Writing by Alexander Smith; Editing by John Stonestreet)