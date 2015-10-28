ZURICH UBS UBSG.VX said on Wednesday it had accepted Jes Staley's resignation from his functions with the Swiss bank after he was appointed the new chief executive of Barclays Plc (BARC.L).

Staley was elected to UBS's board at its 2015 annual shareholder meeting in May and was a member of the human resources and compensation committee as well as the risk committee, UBS said in a statement.

The bank will announce at a later stage whether it will nominate additional candidates for election to its board at the next annual investor meeting, Zurich-based UBS said.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)