ZURICH A raft of global political and economic uncertainties mean wealthy investors remain cautious in their investment strategies, UBS (UBSG.S) Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Wednesday.

"Of course the geopolitical and macroeconomic questions still go on, from the U.S. to Europe to Asia, and are still keeping our clients quite careful about how to invest," Ermotti said in a conference presentation in London. "Frankly speaking, nothing has really changed from our outlook statement in Q4."

UBS is the world's biggest wealth manager in terms of assets.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill)