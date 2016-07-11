The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen on a building in Zurich, Switzerland December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/File Photo

ZURICH Swiss bank UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) is freezing new hires in parts of its wealth management business as part of a restructuring process aimed to cut costs, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The freeze was for external hires in IT and support positions, and any new positions requested are scrutinised and require senior management approval, the source said. The front office, consisting of client-facing jobs, is not affected by the restrictive hiring process, the source told Reuters.

In May, the bank said in a memo that it aimed to cut costs, in the wealth management unit, by hundreds of millions of dollars. Wealth management head Juerg Zeltner said at that time the new organisational structure would help give the Switzerland's largest bank greater consistency and standardisation.

News of the hiring freeze was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)