NEW YORK UBS AG said it hired banker Robert Pierce away from Barclays Plc's Barclays Capital to run its midstream energy and master limited partnership investment banking business in the Americas.

The bank said on Thursday that Pierce will join in November as a managing director in its Houston office. He will report to Tom Langford, UBS' UBSN.VX (UBS.N) global head of energy investment banking.

Pierce originally joined Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc in 1998, and remained when Barclays (BARC.L) acquired the firm's U.S. investment banking and brokerage operations.

UBS has been hiring aggressively in recent months as it works to stem the flow of high-profile departures from the bank, like Cary Kochman and Liam Beere, the global co-heads of mergers and acquisitions, who left in June.

The Swiss bank hired Langford, who had spent the previous 17 years at Morgan Stanley (MS.N), in May.

He has been tasked with rebuilding UBS' energy investment banking business after Stephen Trauber, the firm's former global head of energy, joined Citigroup (C.N) late last year, bringing much of his team with him.

