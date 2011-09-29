The logo of Swiss bank UBS is pictured in front of the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern in this July 9, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/Files

ZURICH The latest trading scandal at UBS showed the Swiss bank still struggled with governance issues, which would not be helped by a caretaker boss, said the historian whose official report blamed management failings for the bank's near collapse in 2008.

"This bank since 1998 has not found its path really. It has not completely stabilised yet," Tobias Straumann, chair of economic history at Zurich University, told Reuters.

An big trading loss in equity derivatives at the Union Bank of Switzerland forced it to accept a reverse takeover by rival Swiss Bank Corporation to form UBS in 1998.

In a report commissioned by UBS last year into huge subprime losses that brought the bank to its knees in 2008, Straumann blamed complacent management characterised by a "technocratic style" for failing to identify hidden risks.

"The old loss was a systematic failure of not seeing the risks behind the triple or double "A" subprime mortgages whereas this one is lack of organisation," Straumann said.

He said Oswald Gruebel, who resigned on Saturday as chief executive over a $2.3 billion trading loss, had made progress in improving the bank's risk consciousness, contrasting him with Peter Wueffli who oversaw big losses in 2007.

"The impression I got when I talked to Gruebel is that he's a completely different guy. He's looking every day at what people are doing, what you are trading," he said.

Gruebel's departure, coming ahead of the planned departure of Chairman Kaspar Villiger in 2013, is not ideal, Straumann said, criticising the appointment of Europe head Sergio Ermotti as only a temporary replacement.

"That's really a problem because now they are replacing both functions," he said. "It is also not good for Ermotti himself to be in an interim successor. You start getting serious but you're not 100 percent sure you can stay."

TOUGH CHOICES

The UBS board is still looking at other candidates both inside and outside the bank to become the permanent new CEO but Villiger has said Ermotti was a strong candidate.

Straumann said radically paring back investment banking -- a plan Ermotti is working on ahead of an investor day on November 17 -- would not necessarily cut the risk of rogue trading.

"There were controls but it was very easy to circumvent them. Unless you cut proprietary trading 100 percent but I have some doubts because if you need to give advice to clients you need to be a participant in the markets," he said.

"Many politicians have illusions that it is easy to reduce the investment bank and everything is fine."

The alleged rogue trading scandal underlined the dilemma for the country that Straumann outlined in his report last year: accept the risks of being an important international financial centre or face big cuts in the banking industry.

"It is really tough for Switzerland to make a choice. In Zurich there are so many people living from the banks, not just the people who work for the banks," he said. "There's no middle way. You can't have big banks and no risk."

