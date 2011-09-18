ZURICH Following is a statement published by UBS on Sunday that provides further details on the rogue trades that lost the bank $2.3 billion (1.4 billion pounds):

"On September 15, 2011, UBS announced that it had discovered unauthorised trading in its investment bank. This trading was conducted by a trader in its global synthetic equity business in London. The trader in question has been charged by UK authorities with fraud by abuse of position.

"Before making a further announcement, we needed to be certain that we understood the positions that were booked and that we knew the amount of our resulting loss.

"We have now covered the risk resulting from the unauthorised trading, and the equities business is again operating normally within its previously defined risk limits. The loss arising from this matter is $2.3 billion. As previously stated, no client positions were affected.

"The loss resulted from unauthorised speculative trading in various S&P 500, DAX, and EuroStoxx index futures over the last three months. The positions taken were within the normal business flow of a large global equity trading house as part of a properly hedged portfolio.

"However, the true magnitude of the risk exposure was distorted because the positions had been offset in our systems with fictitious, forward-settling, cash ETF positions, allegedly executed by the trader. These fictitious trades concealed the fact that the index futures trades violated UBS's risk limits.

"Following inquiries directed to him by UBS control functions that were reviewing his positions, the trader revealed his unauthorised activity on September 14, 2011.

"UBS's board of directors has set up a special committee to conduct an independent investigation of the unauthorised trading activities and their relation to the control environment. The committee will be chaired by David Sidwell, the senior independent director, and will report to the board of directors. The other members of the committee are Ann Godbehere and Joseph Yam."

Link to the statement: here

(Editing by David Hulmes)