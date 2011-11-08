ZURICH UBS UBSN.VX Chairman Kaspar Villiger said Tuesday the Swiss bank's board doesn't want to hold up a decision on naming a permanent chief executive unnecessarily, but won't let itself be pressured into making a hasty decision either.

"We don't want to postpone the process unnecessarily, but we also will not let ourselves be put under pressure to decide," Villiger said after speaking to an audience of academics, business people, politicians and students at the University of Zurich.

Reuters reported on Monday that UBS' temporary CEO Sergio Ermotti, appointed after former CEO Oswald Gruebel stepped down in the wake of a 2 billion Swiss franc (1.3 billion pound) rogue trading scandal, is close to clinching board backing as permanent CEO.

(Reporting by Katharina Bart)