Samuel Molinaro, former COO of Bear Stearns, testifies at a hearing held by the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission in Washington May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ZURICH Swiss bank UBS has hired former Bear Stearns financial chief Samuel Molinaro as chief operating officer of its investment bank division, effective March 1, according to an internal memorandum viewed on Friday by Reuters.

Molinaro replaces Tom Daula, who becomes head of global research and analytics.

Meanwhile, the investment banking division's co-head, Jimmy Neissa, will leave the bank in March to pursue family business interests, according to a second internal memo.

Molinaro will work with the bank's finance, operations, technology and control areas "to materially strengthen the integrity and effectiveness of our front-to-back operating and control environment," UBS investment bank division head Carsten Kengeter said.

The departure of mergers and acquisition veteran Neissa, which Kengeter says had been planned since early last year leaves Simon Warshaw and Matthew Grounds in charge of the investment banking division.

Molinaro will report to both Kengeter and to Ulrich Koerner, group operating chief at UBS. The bank confirmed the contents of the memos.

"Notwithstanding the difficulties the whole industry has had for the last several years, UBS has an enviable business and an enviable franchise," Molinaro told Reuters in a brief interview. "I'm excited about helping UBS execute the plan they've laid out for their investment bank."

One of Wall Street's best known executives, Molinaro rose through the ranks during his 21 years at Bear Stearns. He helped lead the fourth-largest U.S. securities company, known for generating outsized returns from trading bonds and from mortgage markets, and generally represented the company before investors and analysts.

He left Bear Stearns in 2008 when investors, already fleeing from credit markets, lost confidence in a Bear Stearns reliant on the mortgage securities business and that used too much leverage. Investors withdrew billions of dollars from Bear Stearns and the company was acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co in a deal orchestrated by the U.S. government.

After leaving Bear, Molinaro worked as a consultant to brokers and hedge funds, and in 2010 as chief executive and chairman of Braver Stern Securities Corp, a U.S.-based mortgage banking boutique. After selling Braver Stern's institutional business, Molinaro said he resumed his consulting work.

He declined to comment on UBS' recent problems, but said he expects he can help the bank operate more efficiently and effectively.

"Over 20-plus years I came up through the ranks and grew up in the back office, and so I bring some perspective. Hopefully I can add some value to what they're trying to do," he said. "There's no easy answer or recipe, but the people I've met here are on the right path."

Earlier this month, UBS said it would consider more cutbacks at its investment bank if a seasonal first-quarter recovery in activity and trading fails to materialize.

UBS' reputation has been hurt by a series of issues, beginning with an in-house hedge fund which gorged on U.S. mortgage securities and a U.S. probe into offshore accounts, and most recently, alleged rogue trading, with former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli set to stand trial in September.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Greg Mahlich, and Carol Bishopric)