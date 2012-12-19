WASHINGTON The United States will seek the extradition of two former senior UBS traders criminally charged as part of a probe into the bank's rigging of the Libor interest rate benchmark, a top U.S. official said.

"We're going to seek their extradition and our investigation continues," Lanny Breuer, assistant attorney general for the criminal division at the U.S. Justice Department, told a news conference on Wednesday.

The criminal complaints are against former traders Tom Hayes and Roger Darin.

"We believe that one of them is in England. The other one is in Switzerland," Breuer said.

"Mr. Hayes obviously was a very, very major trader, and we're going to continue to move forward."

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)