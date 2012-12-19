Swiss bank UBS was fined $1.5 billion (£921 million) to settle charges of rigging the Libor benchmark rate, the second biggest fine ever on a global bank and the second big fine over Libor manipulation.

Britain's Barclays was fined $450 million in June for rigging the rate.

Three of the largest four fines ever handed out to banks have been in the last two weeks, showing that authorities are penalising firms more heavily.

HSBC last week agreed to pay a record $1.92 billion after being accused by U.S. prosecutors of failing to enforce rules designed to prevent money laundering.

GUIDE TO BANKING SCANDALS:

Libor - The suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor), an interest rate used in contracts worth trillions of dollars globally.

Anti sanctions - Illegally hiding transactions with Iran and other countries, violating U.S. sanctions.

Muni-bond-rigging - Conspiring to deceive U.S. cities and towns by operating a scheme to rig bids to invest municipal bond proceeds.

CDO - Collateralized debt obligation tied to the U.S. housing market

RMBS offering - Misleading investors in the sale of risky mortgage bonds or residential mortgage-backed securities.

Enron - JP Morgan was fined for its role in the defunct Enron Corp's manipulation of its financial statements.

Merrill - Bank of America was fined for failing to disclose properly employee bonuses and financial losses at Merrill Lynch before shareholders approved the companies' merger in 2008.

NOTES: DOJ - U.S. Department of Justice

OFAC - U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control

FSA - UK Financial Services Authority

SEC - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)