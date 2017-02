LONDON Britain's financial regulator said UBS made "corrupt payments" of 15,000 pounds per quarter to brokers for at least 18 months to reward them for helping the Swiss bank manipulate global interest rates.

The Financial Services Authority fined UBS 160 million pounds for the misconduct, part of a $1.5 billion (922 million pounds) penalty imposed on the bank by global authorities on Wednesday.

