People walk behind the logo of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON UBS AG has suspended some of its traders in connection with an international probe of banks suspected of conspiring to manipulate interbank lending rates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

An unspecified number of traders were suspended last year and another group followed in late January, the newspaper said citing sources familiar with the investigation.

UBS declined to comment.

The Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) is investigating 12 U.S., European and Japanese banks suspected of manipulating interbank lending rates used to set interest rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of securities.

The investigation relates to possible collusion between derivatives traders concerning London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR).

UBS has already come forward to authorities with information about possible abuses of rate-setting.

The bank has since claimed it was granted immunity by Switzerland's antitrust authority in return for cooperating with its probe of the potential manipulation of LIBOR.

The FT said, however, that at least two of UBS's suspended traders disclosed they were unclear about the reasons for their suspension.

UBS was stumped last summer by an alleged $2 billion (1 billion pounds) rogue trading scandal, one of the industry's largest ever.

Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who worked for the bank as a director of exchange traded funds in London, is due to stand trial in September on two counts of fraud and two of false accounting.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Andre Grenon)